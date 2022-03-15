Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is calling for Canada to increase the protection of Ukrainian evacuation routes and more shipments of aid supplies to the country.

Morrison’s comments come after he attended a Zoom speech from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Canada’s parliament on Tuesday.

“He’s a true leader. There’s an example of a leader in a country. He’s standing right there and fighting the fight,” said Morrison. “He wants more help, of course, and that’s where, for us, with supplies, we have to keep helping them.”

Morrison said members of the Conservative party were on the call to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

He noted that efforts are being made locally to help out Ukrainians fleeing the invasion.

“I met with a group from Cranbrook, city councillor John Hudak is forming a group to help Ukrainians who want to come reside in the Cranbrook or Kootenay-Columbia area,” said Morrison. “We’re trying to coordinate all the assets and what people have to offer to help the people of Ukraine.”

Morrison spoke specifically about protecting humanitarian corridors intended to help civilians flee from the fighting.

“The Conservatives brought up the evacuation routes that have been designated, and how we should protect those, so the people who want to leave are allowed to and they’re not fired upon for trying to leave the country,” said Morrison. “When I say, yeah, we need to be there for that.”

Morrison said constant supplies of medical equipment and services should be maintained.