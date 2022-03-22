The Kootenay Lake school district has hired Johan Glaudemans as its new secretary-treasurer and chief financial officer effective April 12. He will take over from interim secretary-treasurer Teri Stoneman, who has been in place since previous secretary-treasurer Michael McLennan left to take the same position with the Arrow Lakes district in February.

“On behalf of our board I want to welcome Johan and say how pleased we are to have someone of his depth and breadth of skill and experience to guide our financial operations and manage our 2022/23 budget,” board chair Lenora Trenaman said in a news release.

Glaudemans previously worked as director of finance for the Northern Region Health Authority in Manitoba, as chief financial officer for the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, and as director of finance and corporate services for the government of the Northwest Territories’ Tlicho Community Services Agency.

He has over a decade of experience in professional leadership roles in finance and human resources, is a chartered professional accountant auditor, chartered accountant, holds a master’s degree in management from France, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Netherlands and speaks French, English and Dutch.

“I am looking forward to working with the school district’s staff and being involved in all of our communities. School District No. 8’s focus on student success is impressive and I look forward to working with a team committed to continuous improvement,” Glaudemans said.

As secretary-treasurer, Glaudemans will oversee an annual budget of over $73 million and manage six staff in the district’s finance department. He is also responsible for the district’s asset management, including information technology and district facilities.

“It has been a pleasure starting to get to know Johan through our recruitment process, and I am confident we have hired a very competent financial leader whose First Nations experience and worldview will benefit our SD8 team,” said superintendent Trish Smillie. “I am also excited for him to meet our staff, students and families as Johan settles into his new home in the West Kootenay.”