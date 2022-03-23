Bryce Sookro had two points, including the biggest assist of his season with the Nelson Leafs as he teed up teammate Liam Noble for the game-winning goal in double overtime to defeat the Kimberley Dynamiters 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Noble hammered a shot past Dynamiters goalie Trystan Self 3:46 into the period for his sixth of the playoffs that punched the Leafs’ ticket to the KIJHL Teck Cup Championship against the Revelstoke Grizzlies, starting Friday.

The Leafs struck first following two scoreless periods on a goal by Sookro, his fifth.

Fighting to avoid being knocked out, the Dynamiters tied the game at one on a goal by Tyler Russell, his fifth with under five minutes remaining in the third. Self finished with 46 saves, while Dylan Marshall made 21 for the Leafs.