The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nelson dropped in the latest data provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control, but still accounted for more than half of the total for the West Kootenay/Boundary.

Between March 13 and 19, there were 57 new cases in the region, down from 85 the week before.

Nelson had 33, down from 53 on the previous reporting period. Next came Trail, unchanged at 14.

The remaining communities all showed single digits: Castlegar three (unchanged), Arrow Lakes two (up from zero), Creston two (down from 10), Kootenay Lake two (unchanged), Grand Forks one (down from three), and Kettle Valley zero (unchanged).