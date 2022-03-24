Selkirk College’s ski resort operations and management (SROAM) program’s class of 2023 is hosting the annual SROAMazing Race on Friday at Whitewater Ski Resort. This year’s theme is “Blast from the Past” with a tip of the toque to the iconic Summit chairlift run where SROAM student Connor Speers shows his retro daffy move. (Photo: Eli Serafini/Selkirk College)

Hold onto your toques. The 11th annual SROAMazing Race will be back at Whitewater Ski Resort on Friday with the theme “Blast from the Past.”

Honouring the iconic Summit lift line run, the Blast, Selkirk College’s ski resort operations and management (SROAM) program’s class of 2023 is hosting a resort-wide scavenger hunt for all to enjoy and win. Grab your wildest friends and family, and don’t forget your best retro gear for this year’s race.

Teams of one to four will compete to win prizes and raise money for the Avalanche Awareness Beyond the Boundaries Society. Come up and enjoy a day on the hill, competing in a scavenger hunt, along with a series of other challenges and mini games for a chance to win some big–ticketed items.

“We’ve reached more than 60 companies for sponsorship and so far, have had many positive responses,” says Noah Frank, the SROAM student heading up the sponsorship team.

All activities are suitable for people of all abilities. With up to four participants, teams will complete challenges to be entered into a draw to win. The more activities completed, the more chances to win.

The SROAMazing Race kicks off on Friday at 10 a.m. at Whitewater Ski Resort. Pre-registration for teams of four is encouraged and can be done at the Whitewater office in downtown Nelson or at guest services on the hill (cash only) starting at 9 a.m.