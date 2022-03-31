The B.C. government announced on Thursday, March 31, 2022 it has bought the North Shore Inn in Nelson for $3.9 million to provide supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness. The location has been leased by BC Housing since April 2020. (Google Maps via Vista Radio)

The provincial government is paying $3.9 million to buy and renovate the North Shore Inn in Nelson to provide supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The 30-unit motel has been leased by BC Housing since April 2020 as temporary housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that helping vulnerable people stay connected to supportive housing is essential,” Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said in a news release.

“With this purchase, people will be able to keep a roof over their head and get back on their feet in the community they call home. I want to thank everyone who helped make this happen, especially Jenny Robinson and the whole Nelson CARES team.”

Nelson CARES Society will continue to manage the building and provide supports to residents, including a daily meal program, life-skills training, employment assistance and other services. Residents will have access to on-site staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are pleased that BC Housing and the Province are taking this important step to secure safe, stable and affordable housing in Nelson,” said Ron Little, board chair, Nelson CARES Society. “We are happy to continue as a partner on this site, living our mandate to support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The property is assessed at $1.1 million, but the government says an independent appraisal completed last month supports the purchase price. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the $3.9 million was for the purchase versus budgeted renovations.

In addition, BC Housing will provide an annual operating subsidy of about $1 million.