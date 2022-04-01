The Community Energy Association will provide training opportunities to build workforce capacity for a clean energy transition with support from the Trust. (Courtesy Columbia Basin Trust)

The Columbia Basin Trust will fund eight projects to help communities become more climate-resilient.

“People, groups and communities throughout the region are committed to becoming more climate resilient, and we’re here to support their efforts,” said Katie Kendall, senior manager, special initiatives in a news release. “These projects focus on actions in anticipation of, and in response to events, trends or opportunities related to climate change.”

These projects are receiving over $1.7 million. Here are some of them.

Nelson adds an eco-friendly transportation option

The Kootenay Car Share will buy two low-speed electric vehicles that community members will be able to borrow. The mini-cars seat four passengers, have a maximum speed of 40 km/h and can go a distance of 90 kilometres.

“By introducing people to low-speed electric vehicles, we aim to provide an example of a concrete and practical option that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, showing that real change is possible,” said executive director Colleen Doyle.

“It will offer another accessible, affordable, reliable, low‐impact transportation solution that is an alternative to privately owned vehicles.”

A focus on clean energy and retrofits

Many people and communities in the Columbia Basin are looking to shift to cleaner energy, reduce their energy use and increase the comfort of their homes, the Trust says.

To help this happen, the Community Energy Association is offering community workshops to highlight clean-energy and energy-efficiency options for residents. It is also hosting training opportunities for local tradespeople, contractors and post-secondary students to support growing interest for building retrofits.

“This project will increase the ability of Basin residents to understand their options and access skilled expertise to undertake retrofit and clean-tech projects,” said Jessica Martin-Thompson, climate initiatives specialist. “It will develop the skills and knowledge necessary for a climate-resilient and low-carbon future in the Columbia Basin.”

Diverting organics

People throughout the West Kootenay will also be encouraged to collect their organics and given the means to do so. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is implementing a bear-safe collection service in rural areas and small towns, and providing education to households in the entire region about diverting organics.

A full list of projects is below.