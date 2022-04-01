The Community Energy Association will provide training opportunities to build workforce
capacity for a clean energy transition with support from the Trust. (Courtesy Columbia Basin Trust)
The Columbia Basin Trust will fund eight projects to help communities become more climate-resilient.
“People, groups and communities throughout the region are committed to becoming more climate resilient, and we’re here to support their efforts,” said Katie Kendall, senior manager, special initiatives in a news release. “These projects focus on actions in anticipation of, and in response to events, trends or opportunities related to climate change.”
These projects are receiving over $1.7 million. Here are some of them.
Nelson adds an eco-friendly transportation option
The Kootenay Car Share will buy two low-speed electric vehicles that community members will be able to borrow. The mini-cars seat four passengers, have a maximum speed of 40 km/h and can go a distance of 90 kilometres.
“By introducing people to low-speed electric vehicles, we aim to provide an example of a concrete and practical option that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, showing that real change is possible,” said executive director Colleen Doyle.
“It will offer another accessible, affordable, reliable, low‐impact transportation solution that is an alternative to privately owned vehicles.”
A focus on clean energy and retrofits
Many people and communities in the Columbia Basin are looking to shift to cleaner energy, reduce their energy use and increase the comfort of their homes, the Trust says.
To help this happen, the Community Energy Association is offering community workshops to highlight clean-energy and energy-efficiency options for residents. It is also hosting training opportunities for local tradespeople, contractors and post-secondary students to support growing interest for building retrofits.
“This project will increase the ability of Basin residents to understand their options and access skilled expertise to undertake retrofit and clean-tech projects,” said Jessica Martin-Thompson, climate initiatives specialist. “It will develop the skills and knowledge necessary for a climate-resilient and low-carbon future in the Columbia Basin.”
Diverting organics
People throughout the West Kootenay will also be encouraged to collect their organics and given the means to do so. The Regional District of Central Kootenay is implementing a bear-safe collection service in rural areas and small towns, and providing education to households in the entire region about diverting organics.
A full list of projects is below.
|Community
|Organization
|Project Name
|Description
|Amount
|Basin-wide
|Community Energy Association
|Kootenay Clean Energy Transition
|Launch a pilot to build workforce capacity for a clean-energy transition through training opportunities.
|$213,500
|East and West Kootenay
|Living Lakes Canada Society
|Water Supply for Community Adaptation
|Launch a water-monitoring program in three pilot watersheds to enable local governments and First Nations to understand climate change impacts.
|$257,300
|Kimberley
|City of Kimberley
|Kimberley Curbside Organics Collection
|Launch a composting collection service.
|$272,900
|Nelson
|City of Nelson
|City of Nelson Pre-treated Organics Program
|Launch the pilot of a pre treated organics diversion program using on-site food waste recyclers.
|$198,750
|Nelson
|Kootenay Carshare Cooperative
|Low Speed Electric Vehicles Pilot
|Launch a pilot to put two low speed electric vehicles on the streets for community use.
|$65,100
|Rossland
|City of Rossland
|Rossland Home Energy Leadership Program
|Launch a pilot that aims to remove barriers to undertaking home retrofits by providing a “concierge service” to homeowners.
|$187,485
|West Kootenay
|Regional District of Central Kootenay
|Bear Safe Curbside Organics
|Launch a bear-safe rural organics collection service.
|$454,800
|West Kootenay
|Regional District of Central Kootenay
|Curbside Organics Program: Residential and Business Education
|Launch an education program for a new organics collection service
|$81,655