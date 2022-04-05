His season ended sooner than he would have hoped, but Liam Noble of the Nelson Leafs has picked up another honour.

The Dawson Creek native had two goals and three assists in the final three games of the Teck Cup championship and has been named the KIJHL forward of the week.

In Game 3, he assisted on Bryden Pow’s game-winning goal. In the Game 4, 4-3 triple overtime loss, he had a goal and an assist. His goal on the power-play tied the game at two. In Game 5, a 6-4 win by Revelstoke, Noble had another goal and assist. His eighth of the playoffs gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead, while he assisted on Simon Nemethy’s goal to give the Leafs a 3-2 lead.

In 24 playoff games, Noble finished with eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points, ranking him third overall in points.