The Nelson CARES Society, which provides a variety of programs and services including affordable rental housing, has named Jacqueline (Jac) Nobiss as its new executive director, replacing Jenny Robinson, who left the position on Friday.

According to a news release from the organization, Nobiss holds a bachelors and masters of social work, an MBA, and is working on a PhD. They have worked in remote communities and large urban centres as a counsellor, program coordinator, operations manager, and business consultant.

Nobiss’ passions include social development, economic development, and youth housing as well as many other challenges related to Indigenous, Metis and First Nations issues.

“We also want to sincerely thank Jenny Robinson for her 15 years of dedication and leadership as executive director,” the organization said in the release.

“Creating and sustaining a caring community has been Jenny’s unflagging focus as Nelson CARES has grown to meet the needs of the community it serves. We know that whatever Jenny pursues next will be with passion and integrity.”

“We look forward to working with Jac who will bring us new perspectives and open our eyes to new opportunities for creating a caring community in Nelson,” board chair Ron Little said. “Our most heartfelt thanks to Jenny and a warm welcome to Jac.”