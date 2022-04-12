The country’s Chief Public Health Officer is urging all Canadians to help lessen the blow of COVID-19’s sixth wave by getting boosted.

Dr. Theresa Tam says we need to be prepared for a B.A.2 variant-led resurgence of the virus in the fall and winter.

“All across Canada, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s very likely that the Omicron variant, the B.A.2 sub-lineage, is spreading quite widely in your community. So it doesn’t matter where you are in Canada right now I would advise getting that booster shot and masking and improving ventilation.” Tam says.

Tam says as Ramadan continues, and with Passover, Easter, and other long weekend celebrations and opportunities to gather approach, Canadians should keep doing their best to protect each other.