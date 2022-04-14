The Nelson area still accounts for more than half of all new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay, according to the latest figures from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

They say from April 2 to 9, Nelson had 21 new cases, which was down from 29 the week before. The rest of the region combined had 20 cases. All other communities are now in single digits.

Trail had seven (down from 11), Creston six (up from two), Castlegar three (down from five), Arrow Lakes two (up from zero), and Kootenay Lake two (up from zero). The Boundary was COVID free, with no new cases in Grand Forks (down from three) or Kettle Valley (down from two).

Since the pandemic began, there have been at least 6,552 cases in our region, although the actual totals are thought to be a lot higher because at times testing reached its limits. But at a minimum, Nelson has had 2,275 cases, Trail 1,600, Castlegar 865, Creston 772, Grand Forks 513, Kettle Valley 246, Arrow Lakes 185, and Kootenay Lake 96.