The aftermath is seen of a trailer fire at the Rosemont Mobile Home Park. (Submitted by Nelson Fire and Rescue)

Nelson Fire and Rescue says damage is estimated at $200,000 following a trailer fire at the Rosemont Mobile Park.

They say the fire appears to have started in the living room on Sunday evening and spread, but the cause is still under investigation.

The homeowner suffered some minor smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

Seventeen firefighters responded. The first crew arrived to find flames coming from the trailer’s windows along with a large plume of dark smoke. They prevented it from spreading to neighbouring trailers.

“Crews were also concerned with the large coniferous trees behind the trailer and the hydro pole located near the burning trailer,” the fire department said in a news release.

Nelson Hydro staff were called to disconnect the power.

The fire appears to have originated in the living room area, and spread to the rest of the trailer; however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.