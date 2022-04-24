A man with deep Kootenay connections is stepping down as CEO of Hockey Canada after eight years in the position.

Tom Renney took the job of president and CEO back in July 2014, overseeing all areas of the organization.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity that was afforded to me by past board chair, Jim Hornell, to lead this organization as its president and CEO,” said Renney in a release.

“To our Hockey Canada directors past and present, chair Michael Brind’Amour, the volunteers and our incredible staff, I thank you for your dedication, commitment and support of our great game. I thank the people I have met through this game who have all made a positive and lasting impact in my life.”

During his tenure, he helped guide Canada’s national hockey teams to 28 medals in international competitions.

This included nine gold, 15 silver and four bronze.

Renney is a Cranbrook native and coached the Trail Smoke Eaters and Columbia Valley Rockies of the KIJHL in the 1980s before moving on to the WHL and Canadian national team. He was also head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and New York Rangers.

His father-in-law was the late Ernie Gare of Nelson. Renney is a part-time Balfour resident.

Brind’Amour says Renney’s leadership will be missed and they wish him well.

“It is a bittersweet yet exciting day for Hockey Canada as we reflect on Tom’s leadership and legacy, while welcoming Scott into his new role,” said Brind’Amour.

“Tom, on behalf of the board of directors, our Members and the entire staff, congratulations on all your success. Your hard work and commitment to the game is evident in the direction you have led our organization.”

“We are positioned to continue to grow the game and make it accessible to participants across the country. I wish you, Glenda and your family all the best in your well-deserved retirement.”

Scott Smith has been named the new CEO.