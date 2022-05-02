Construction is underway on 10 new affordable rental homes in Kaslo for families with low and moderate incomes, seniors, individuals and people living with disabilities.

“These homes will help address the critical need for affordable housing in Kaslo,” Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, said in a news release.

“The project is the first-ever BC Housing-funded development to start construction in Kaslo. Our government is proud to work with community partners such as the Kaslo Housing Society to deliver new unique projects like this to help address the housing crisis too many people are facing.”

Located at 334 A Ave., behind the Kemball Memorial Centre, Pennylane Apartments will be a three-storey, wood-frame building with a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units, including two accessible units for people living with disabilities. Exact monthly rents will be known closer to project completion but are expected to range from approximately $375 to $1,600, depending on unit size and resident household income.

The project will be owned and operated by the Kaslo Housing Society.

The province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $1.05 million for the project and will provide approximately $93,376 in annual operating funding.

The Kaslo Housing Society is committing $50,000 and provided the land for the project. The society also intends to raise more money through community fundraising. The Columbia Basin Trust is providing a grant of $228,000, along with an additional $28,500 to support renewable solar-energy generation and fibre internet connection.

It is anticipated the building will be ready for residents in June 2023.

“Without the financial and practical support from all our project partners, the construction of 10 much-needed new homes in our village would have remained just another good idea,” housing society chair Erika Bird said in the release.

“The Kaslo Housing Society Board is also grateful for the incredible diligence of our partners at New Commons Development, and to our mayor, council and staff at the village hall for shepherding us along this journey. A generation of very hardworking board members are happy and excited to see our vision of secure, attainable housing become a reality.”