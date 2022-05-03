The City of Nelson and Regional District of Central Kootenay will test their emergency alert systems today, in recognition of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Anyone registered with the city’s notification system will receive a test on their devise (text, landline or email) at 11:30 a.m.

“The purpose of this test is to get residents thinking about emergency preparedness, provide a preview of what an emergency notification alert would look and sound like and encourage those who have not yet registered to do so,” the city said in a news release.

The Voyent Alert! system allows notifications for emergencies such as a nearby wildfire, hazardous materials spill, or extreme weather. Notifications advise users on what is happening and what they should do, such as prepare for evacuation or to taking shelter by closing all doors and windows.

To sign up, go to http://www.nelson.ca/em_info, use the QR code or go to your favorite App Store to download the Voyent Alert! App and register.

The RDCK will follow suit with its test at around noon, using the same app. To sign up go to www.rdck.ca/notifications. You can adjust the settings to receive notifications relevant to your location.

“We encourage all residents throughout the RDCK to sign up for our emergency notification system to ensure they are receiving the most accurate and up to date information, “ said Chris Johnson, RDCK manager of community sustainability. “Now is the time for all residents to prepare for emergencies by updating their emergency plans and prepare grab and go kits.”