Defenceman Bryce Sookro has committed to the BCHL’s Cranbrook Bucks for the 2022-23 season.

He played for the Nelson Leafs of the KIJHL last season and tallied 29 points in 31 regular-season games.

He was also part of a deep playoff push and added 20 points in 19 playoff games to put him second in the whole league for playoff scoring.

Sookro was an affiliate for the Bucks this past season suiting up for two games