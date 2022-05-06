Nelson RCMP say local residents may have been affected by a potential scam on Facebook.

They say the post, which includes a photo of a dog and a cheque for a large amount of money, asks that you purchase gift cards, pre-paid visas and provide the access codes for the cards. However, the cheque is not valid and the prepaid Visas have been mailed overseas.

The Nelson RCMP would like to raise public awareness to these types of scams and to remind people to be vigilant when responding to adds, Cpl. Derek Pitt said in a news release.

If you find yourself, a victim of this or any type of fraud you are encouraged to report it to the Anti Fraud Centre.