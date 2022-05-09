The emergency department at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver will resume 24-hour service as of Tuesday.

In a statement, Interior Health said it has recruited two more registered nurses and can now go back to normal operations.

The emergency room has only been open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since mid-January, with patients diverted overnight to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp. At the time of the change, the health authority said it was related to staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

“I would like to thank the community for its support while we managed Omicron-driven staffing challenges earlier this year and reduced emergency services to maintain safe patient care,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said in a news release issued today.

“I’m pleased the emergency department is resuming 24/7 service in our community,” New Denver Mayor Leonard Casley said in the same release. “Having access to 24/7 care provides our community with the ability to seek prompt medical attention regardless of challenges posed by geographical location and limited prehospital services.”