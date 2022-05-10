The B.C. government is reporting that approximately 94 per cent of healthcare workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or medically exempt.

This accounts for 17 of the 18 health regulatory colleges.

Provincial officials say the data from the British Columbia college of nurses and midwives have not been reported yet but should be added in the coming weeks.

They say early data shows the vaccination status for nurses and midwives is around 99 per cent and will raise the total.

B.C.’s provincial health officer issued an order on Mar. 7 that required colleges to provide the vaccination status of health professionals.

Among the highest vaccination rates were dieticians and physicians and surgeons, both with 98 per cent.

The lowest rates include naturopathic physicians with 69.2 per cent, chiropractors with 78.1 per cent and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists with 79 per cent.