- Advertisement -

A 39-year-old man has a June 21 court date after Nelson police responded to a fight in the 500 block of Vernon Street.

They say it happened around midday on Thursday. One of those involved had a knife, but dropped it before police arrived.

Police say they knew both parties, who also knew each other. No one was injured, but one man was arrested and released on conditions pending his court appearance.

He was also found to have outstanding warrants from Trail.

- Advertisement -

Painting stolen

On Friday, Nelson police also arrested a man who is accused of stealing a painting from a restaurant in the 300 block of Victoria Street.

They say restaurant staff caught him. Police believe he was also responsible for mischief in the area just before to the theft. He was known to police and was released on conditions and a promise to appear in court on June 21.

Cash stolen

Nelson police are looking for your help after a break in to a business in the 700 block of Front Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived to find items and cash had been stolen. They want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or might have dash cam footage or other tips.

You can contact them at 250-354-3919 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.