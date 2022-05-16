- Advertisement -

Interior Health says it has “temporarily paused” non-essential visits at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson.

In a prepared statement, the health authority said the restriction will be in place at least until Wednesday and will be reassessed daily. Essential visitors, including visits for palliative patients, are not restricted.

“This measure has been implemented to manage potential COVID-19 exposures from visitors,” the health authority said without elaborating on what led to the decision.

“We want to remind anyone visiting one of our health facilities, that medical masks continue to be required and that anyone with symptoms should stay home until they feel better.”

The Nelson area home to the largest number of officially recorded COVID cases in the West Kootenay/Boundary. There were 15 new cases reported May 1 to 7 according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. However, that does not include people who self-test.