- Advertisement -

The cheapest gas to be found in the West Kootenay/Boundary is in Montrose and the most expensive in Nakusp, according to a glance at gasbuddy.com.

The station in Montrose is charging 192.7 cents per litre while on the opposite end, filling up at one station in Nakusp will set you back 213.9 cents per litre.

However, most places are between 192.9 and 195.9 cents, which is still below the average price across Canada, which has surpassed the $2 mark for the first time.

A weekly survey of fuel prices from Natural Resources Canada shows the cost jumped to 206 cents, up from 197 cents a week ago. The price of gas has risen by around 30 per cent in the last month.

Community Price Castlegar 192.9 to 199.9 Creston 194.9 Grand Forks 195.9 Greenwood 195.9 Kaslo 195.1 to 195.9 Nakusp 196.9 to 213.9 Montrose 192.7 Nelson 192.9 to 195.9 Rock Creek 195.9 Rossland 202.9 Salmo 199.9 Slocan Park 199.9 Trail 192.9 to 195.9

Source: gasbuddy.com. Not all communities are available.