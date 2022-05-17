- Advertisement -
The cheapest gas to be found in the West Kootenay/Boundary is in Montrose and the most expensive in Nakusp, according to a glance at gasbuddy.com.
The station in Montrose is charging 192.7 cents per litre while on the opposite end, filling up at one station in Nakusp will set you back 213.9 cents per litre.
However, most places are between 192.9 and 195.9 cents, which is still below the average price across Canada, which has surpassed the $2 mark for the first time.
A weekly survey of fuel prices from Natural Resources Canada shows the cost jumped to 206 cents, up from 197 cents a week ago. The price of gas has risen by around 30 per cent in the last month.
|Community
|Price
|Castlegar
|192.9 to 199.9
|Creston
|194.9
|Grand Forks
|195.9
|Greenwood
|195.9
|Kaslo
|195.1 to 195.9
|Nakusp
|196.9 to 213.9
|Montrose
|192.7
|Nelson
|192.9 to 195.9
|Rock Creek
|195.9
|Rossland
|202.9
|Salmo
|199.9
|Slocan Park
|199.9
|Trail
|192.9 to 195.9
Source: gasbuddy.com. Not all communities are available.
