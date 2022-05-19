- Advertisement -

The City of Nelson says a water main break overnight on the south side of the 500 block of Baker Street resulted in a handful of flooded basements.

The city says for safety reasons, power was turned off to that block as well as the north side of Victoria Street in the early morning. As of noon, most buildings had restored power, except for businesses directly impacted by the flooding. Water remains turned off for the south side of Baker Street (even-numbered addresses).

City crews, including Nelson Hydro, public works, and Nelson Fire Rescue are on site managing the work related to the break. Public works says it’s repairing the water main and expects restoring water service this evening.

Fire and public works crews are helping building owners with pumping water out of their basements, and Nelson Hydro staff are on hand to assist in turn the power back on to buildings once safe.

The 500 Block of Baker is closed to regular traffic, although transit service remains in effect with buses parking on the south side of Baker in front of the BCAA building.