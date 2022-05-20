- Advertisement -

The City of Nelson says a watermain that broke early Thursday has now been repaired and the entire 500 block of Baker Street has water service again.

However, as of 10 a.m. a few businesses remained without power as a safety precaution and public works crews continue to pump out remaining water from some flooded basements.

Part of the sidewalk on the south side of the street remain closed as work continues. The city is asking pedestrians to be mindful of crews and signs and take extra care in the area.

Transit is running and using the main bus stop on Baker Street again.