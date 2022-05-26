- Advertisement -

The BC Wildfire Service and Cooper Creek Cedar will be conducting a prescribed burn next week of 27 hectares about 13 kilometers northwest of Meadow Creek.

They say smoke may be visible from Meadow Creek, Howser, and Highway 31.

The timing of the burn in the Mat Creek area will depend on the weather but it could start as early as Monday.

The wildfire services says burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though light smoke may also linger in the following days.