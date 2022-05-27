- Advertisement -

A 25-year-old Boswell man has died after a boat crash on the southwest shore of Kootenay Lake.

RCMP say they were notified about the crash on Thursday afternoon and learned that the boat ran aground at Rhinoceros point.

At the time of the collision the boat had two occupants. The driver is not believed to have been hurt, but the passenger was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance but died.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, however there is no indication that impairment by the driver was a factor,” Nelson RCMP Cpl. Derek Pitt said in a news release.

Police added that speed is not considered a factor either.

The boat was an 18-foot white Campion Explorer with a black pop-up top.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and ask that any witnesses that have not already spoken to police contact them at 250-352-2156.