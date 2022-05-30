- Advertisement -

The BC Centre for Disease Control has launched a new interactive map, tracking areas in the province with a high risk of ticks carrying Lyme disease.

Multiple communities in the Kootenays are considered to be at higher risk.

In the East Kootenay, this includes areas around Cranbrook and along the Bull River down to the border.

In the West Kootenay, areas around Castlegar, Trail and Fruitvale are at higher risk.

BCCDC officials say the risk of getting Lyme disease in B.C. is lower than in other provinces, but you should still be aware of the risks before heading out.

Approximately 1 in 100 ticks carry Lyme disease in B.C.

To reduce the risk of being bitten by a tick, the BCCDC recommends applying insect repellent, walking on cleared paths and tucking clothing in.

MORE: Interactive Map (BCCDC)