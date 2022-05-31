- Advertisement -

The Taghum Hall’s Perogies for Peace event has resulted in a more than $1,000 donation to the Ukraine refugee family that has arrived in Nelson.

The hall board and community members met in early May to make over 74 dozen Perogies as a fundraiser, with food donated by the Kootenay Co-op, Save-On-Foods and Lorry Mann.

“There was enthusiastic positive energy from the Taghum Hall board and community members to fill, pinch, package and sell the perogies,” the board said. “It was a fun fantastic community effort.”

The Taghum Hall also is providing the family’s twin boys with a week of summer camp at the Creative Spaces program.

The Ukrainian family of four is being hosted by Tanya Finley and Brent Holowaychuk’s family in Nelson thanks to the efforts of the small group of Nelson citizens of Ukrainian heritage.

The family arrived in Nelson on May 19. Ongoing fundraising is needed to allow the family four months to allow for some stabilization, to obtain employment, work on English language skills, and recover from the war. The group also expects to sponsor one more family.