The Honourable Janet Austin visited Selkirk College today, as part of the celebration for the Platinum Jubilee. The last time the college was visited was during the 1971 tour of British Columbia by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Austin, did mention during her visit that along with her passion for the arts she has a strong heart in supporting everyone who was affected by the recent pandemic. This meant helping by providing an award focusing on music and the arts in both an individual category as well as a organizational category. The winners of the awards would see a prize in the amount of 10 thousand dollars for an organization, and five-thousand dollars for an individual entry.

Selection of the candidates will be chosen by a jury, which is entirely independent. Austin did mention that they received over a one hundred applications for the award, but only 25 would be selected, and the selection is to be announced shortly. This is to work in conjunction with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

The students at the Selkirk College have been putting out a vast array of work, ranging from textiles, blacksmithing, pottery and metal casting. The school has the capacity to take on a maximum of ten students, but this year they admitted 11 because of the demand within from the industry.

“I think this a small community, where artists are really accepted…” was one of the many compliments that Austin conveyed, as well as stating “…artists are a strong part of the community of Nelson.” She felt that so many artists got their start right here in the community

, and with the small class sizes that the college offers if helps harness the potential of each student.