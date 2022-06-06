- Advertisement -

Work on the new Hall Street Pier is currently underway at Nelson’s waterfront.

The project, which was scheduled to run in mid-May and cost approximately $3.5 million, has officially been started with fencing off the work area.

The pier, historically known as the City Wharf, was originally built back in 1892 and was reconstructed in 1910, 1947 and again in 1986.

Efforts to remove the existing structures to make room for the pier, including the new Ladybird display building, will start this week. The demolition of the site will begin this week and crews are expecting it to take a few weeks before they can start building the base for the new pier.

To keep everyone safe please observe all construction signs around the area.