Two more people have been arrested near Argenta at the site of a protest against logging operations by Cooper Creek Cedar.

RCMP say they were called to Salisbury Forest Service Road on June 1, where a group was blocking the company from entering the area. Most of them moved to the side of the road when asked, but a man and a woman refused and were arrested for civil contempt of court.

Both were processed at the scene and released on conditions with a court date of July 19.

Seventeen people were arrested on May 17, also for civil contempt of court. However, some of those who were placed in handcuffs said they had no such intention.

In a Facebook post, the group Last Stand West Kootenay said that those arrested were “two local elders — legends of the resistance to environmental destruction” who “displayed incredible dignity, love, courage, and a bright sense of being on the side of right throughout the day.”

They added that the pair were “treated with respect and some kindness from the officers.”

The group is calling for the Argenta Face, where Cooper Creek Cedar is working, to be added to the Purcell Wilderness Conservancy.