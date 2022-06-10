- Advertisement -

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is extending the annual closure of the Nelson-Salmo Great Northern Trail south of Cottonwood Lake parking area to Hall Siding until June 25.

The closure normally ends on June 15, but the RDCK says due to below-normal temperatures and higher than normal snowpack, bears continue to frequent the area.

Signs will be posted at entrances to the trail closure area.

Black bear and grizzly bear activity is common in the spring and early summer, and bears may be present on the trail system throughout the year.