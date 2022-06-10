- Advertisement -

Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities came together in Nelson today to heal as one in a ceremony that recognized sacrifice and commitment made by the Sinixt ancestors.

The ceremony at Lakeside Park was filled with emotion as people delivered speeches that focused on their individual healing.

“The fight is not over, and we are here today trying to decolonize ourselves,” says Claude Louie, a spokesperson at the ceremony. “The white man’s border is not my border and I do not recognize it.”

The Sinixt First Nation has been fighting the government in court for 12 years after Rick Desautel, a Sinixt man from Washington state, shot an elk on their traditional territory in Canada and was charged with hunting without a license.

After several lower court rulings in their favour, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on April 23, 2021 that Sinixt are aboriginal people and protected by the constitution when it comes to hunting on their own land.

The ceremony was part of a day of activities that also includes the unveiling of a mural by a Sinixt artist, a community dinner, a concert at the Capitol Theatre, and the premiere of a film by a Sinixt filmmaker.