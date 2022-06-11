- Advertisement -

Family and friends came out to support students of L.V Rogers Secondary School as the Cavalcade made its way through downtown Nelson today.

The event was shut down for 2 years because of the pandemic and was attended by hundreds who showed pride in the accomplishments of all the students that endured modified learning over the past two years.

The celebrations were filled with cheering and tears of joy as the parade, which began at Selkirk College Tenth Street campus and finished along Baker and Victoria Street in Nelson, passed through proud parents and friends.

“Sola, is an incredible human and we are all super proud of her and we are pleased that she has the opportunity to go to school in Nelson” says Mr. Vandonselaar “the mood of the crowd is very positive and a huge turn out from the community.”

- Advertisement -

Grace Goodwin, a graduating student, says “I am very proud of all the grads and everything we have been through together, and I really feel loved by the whole community.” Goodwin, plans on attending Selkirk College in Nelson after graduation.

Other graduation ceremony dates in the region will be between June 17 – 20 to honor all students for their accomplishments.