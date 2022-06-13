- Advertisement -

Want to buy a used museum, minus its artifacts?

The City of Nelson has put 402 Anderson St. up for sale, with an asking price of $639,000.

The concrete building was built in 1973 as the city’s museum and remained used for that purpose until 2006, when the museum moved to 502 Vernon St. and what is now Touchstones Nelson.

For more than a decade afterward, the building continued to be used for artifact storage. However, most of the artifacts have since been moved to the former Cold War bunker beneath the post office, next door to the present museum. Some of the larger pieces were relocated from the grounds to other places around the city.