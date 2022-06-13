- Advertisement -

Damage is estimated at $15,000 after a fire broke out on Morgan Street this morning shortly before 1 a.m.

Nelson Fire & Rescue Services says they responded to a report of a structure fire on

Morgan Street. Both on-duty members responded immediately with 16 additional members

responding from home.

Upon arrival of the first crew, there were large freely burning flames coming from three sides of an outbuilding (electric cedar sauna) in a residential area. The first arriving crew’s primary objective was to knock the flames down and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.

The fire was extinguished 15 minutes after first arrival. Crews spent the next hour ensuring full extinguishment and began a fire investigation on-site before returning to the station at 3:50 a.m.

The fire appears to have originated in the front change room portion of the sauna while the

cause is still under investigation.

“The fire isn’t being labeled as suspicious, but it is still under investigation,” Chief Jeff Hebert says.

In all, 18 firefighters responded to the incident with two fire engines, one ladder truck, and two utility vehicles. Additional assistance was provided by Nelson Police Department in the early stages of the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Nelson Fire & Rescue Services would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to ensure you have a working smoke alarm in your home to ensure early alert of a developing fire.

For those needing assistance in installing or changing the batteries in a smoke alarm, please call the firehall at 250-352-3103.