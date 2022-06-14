- Advertisement -

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has cancelled an evacuation alert for 164 properties at Six Mile.

They say creek levels have dropped and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the flood watch advisory for the West Kootenay to a high streamflow advisory.

The long range forecast from Environment Canada indicates lower temperatures and light showers.

However, given the potential for surprise storms, increased snowmelt and concerns over the current state of an orphan dike on Duhamel Creek, the RDCK says residents in the area need to remain vigilant and prepared for the alert to be reactivated.

“While we are able to remove the alert, residents in Six Mile and throughout the RDCK need to understand freshet season is far from over,” said emergency operations centre director Chris Johnson.

“The snowpack remains unusually high for this time of year and it is imperative for residents to be prepared and stay informed by monitoring local weather and current stream flows.”

The evacuation alert was issued on Sunday afternoon.