Jeff Hebert has replaced Len MacCharles as Nelson’s fire chief.

Hebert, who has been serving the department since 1999 when he was a brought on board as an auxiliary member, became a full-time firefighter in 2001. After 10 years he was promoted to captain. In 2020 Hebert achieved the rank of assistant chief and training officer.

“It has been a long career, and no two days are the same. At any time you would have to drop anything to respond to an emergency call,” says Hebert.

“My first shift was a night shift, so I was tested very early in my career,” says Hebert who has distinguished his career with certifications in fire investigations, hazmat, and fire service instructor.

“Chief MacCharles is a very respected emergency manager. He built the emergency management program for the City of Nelson,” says Hebert. “I want to maintain and improve on the foundation that he has laid.”

Hebert is a Nelson native and enjoys the outdoors. He is an avid fisherman and says his biggest catch is a 21-pound chinook salmon.

Len MacCharles served as chief since 2014.