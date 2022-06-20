- Advertisement -

The Nelson and District Arts Council says it’s very excited to be bringing ArtWalk back to the streets of Nelson and apparently so are the artists.

Applications are rolling in and this year ArtWalk is bigger than ever with 27 venues all throughout town and down to the waterfront and over 60 artists showing their work, sometimes for the first time in public.

Organizers say the pandemic may have given folks the opportunity to get into creating art for the first time or to hone their skills, so the quality of art that will be on display will be outstanding.

ArtWalk will also host eight mini-performances around town to entertain wandering art lovers with their musical performances. All of these are listed on the 3,000 brochures all around town, on the website at ndac.ca/nelson-art walk and on social media.

“With 27 venues I don’t think you can see them all in one night, so you need to be strategic about your ArtWalk opening night experience” says Stephanie Myers, ArtWalk coordinator, “but the art that is going up on Friday, June 24 will be up for a while with the second batch going up for Friday, July 29, the second opening.”

Both professional and emerging artists will be on display and of course for sale. NDAC says it is very honored to be able to work to support artists in a multitude of ways and they hope the community will join them and come out on Friday and admire some art and buy some art.