- Advertisement -

Category 3 open burning will be banned throughout the Kootenays as of noon June 30.

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s intended to help prevent wildfires and to protect public safety.

Category 3 open fires include:

any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

three or more burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

burning of one or more windrows, and

burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

This prohibition will remain in place until further notice and applies to all public and private land, unless specified otherwise by a local bylaw.

Anyone found violating the ban could be issued a ticket for $1,150.