Gratitude and joy are just a few of the emotions conveyed by a Ukrainian refugee now living in Nelson.

Serhii, whose last name we have agreed not to publish, arrived with his family in Canada on March 17 after leaving everything they worked for behind.

Serhii, along with his wife and seven-year-old twin sons left their family, friends, and life back in Ukraine to escape the war-torn country to pursue a better life for their kids and that is what they have found in Canada.

“For me Canada is a safe place and means freedom. Yes, freedom,” says Serhii.

The father of two was very apprehensive about leaving all his belongings behind where he knew no one and had to start over.

“I want to work, and plan my life,” says Serhii.

“It is awesome,” says Serhii, as he describes the community and the amount of support being given to help him and his family feel welcome in Canada.

His children are attending school where they are socializing, getting an education and that is all Serhii wants for his kids, he says.

Serhii says his family is adjusting to life in Nelson nicely, and although it has been a long journey he is grateful for what the country has done.