After 6 p.m. Canada Day, boats are not permitted to be within 200 meters of the launch area. The launch area is the small point of land midway along the main soccer fields, marked by the large statue of the heron. Boats which are presently tied to buoys must be moved away, at minimum to the areas by Chahko Mika Mall, or the Nelson Rowing Club.

Nelson Police will be patrolling the waters to assist in keeping this area clear.

While crews are setting up, pedestrians will be asked to respect the signs and ropes establishing the restricted zone on land. This zone will be set up sometime after 6pm, the day of the celebration.