The Nelson and District Arts Council and Elephant Mountain Literary Festival says it’s thrilled to award the Richard Carver award to writer Zaynab Mohammed.

They say Mohammed’s multiple letters of nomination highlighted the quality of her work, community involvement and support of the literary community.

From one nomination letter: “Zaynab is truly a bright sparkling intellect who can widely speak to diverse people… due to her unique background, life paths taken and above all her incredible artistic expression. Her musical poem renditions of contemporary society, and her magnetic and light-hearted personality!”

An arm’s-length jury reviewed Mohammed’s work, and one juror stated, “Zaynab’s poetry conveys powerful messages through simple lines, often employing inclusive language to place readers or listeners on the inside of a poem, positioning them within a collective. Her work is both poignant and accessible.”

Richard Carver was invested in the community as a lover of the arts and the Kootenays. He was a mover and shaker on the board of the Nelson and District Arts Council, and the primary sponsor of this award named in his honour.

The Nelson and District Arts Council and Elephant Mountain Literary Festival thanked all the nominees, nominators, and the jury for all their work and commitment to the literary scene here in the district.