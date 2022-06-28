- Advertisement -

A pedestrian was struck by a car at the intersection of Stanley and Baker Street in Nelson on Saturday evening. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with them and the pedestrian was taken to Kootenay Lake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver has been issued with a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police responded to a total of 73 calls in 72 hours over the course of the weekend.

Police responded to an assault call Sunday evening at a local bar. A female was arrested and released with a future court appearance. Not long after, police arrived at the Chahko Mika Mall on Lakeside Drive in Nelson for a mischief in progress. They say it involved the same female who had just been arrested earlier. They say the assailant smashed windows at the mall entrance where she was arrested for a second time.

Police are currently investigating two other incidents in connection with the second incident. Police anticipate that more charges will be brought forward to Crown counsel as the investigation continues.