- Advertisement -

A day full of fun and festivities is going to start at 10:30 Friday morning, in Nelson, with opening ceremonies from dignitaries across the region.

“We are really happy to be back out on Friday,” says executive director Tom Thomson. “We’ve got entertainment all day for everyone to enjoy.”.

Canada Day is in place to help every Canadian discover what this country means to them and bring communities together, Thomson says

“We have to recognize that there have been some issues that have taken place in the past, and we want to make sure this is a step towards reconciliation,” says Thomson.

- Advertisement -

The Nelson and District Chamber of Commerce has gathered a vast amount of support across the region, he says.

Festivities include many entertainers, including Cree Metis elder Donna Wright.

For a list of events go to their website at discovernelson.ca.