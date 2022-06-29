- Advertisement -

The City of Nelson has honoured a custodian who has not missed a day of work in 15 years.

“It is really uplifting,” said Joseph Eagleson, who was recognized by the mayor and council this week.

Eagleson started working for the city in 2007 as a custodian, for the Nelson District Youth Center, and has never taken a day off since..

“Joseph helped make the center into what it is today,” said mayor John Dooley as he honoured the long-time employee with a certificate commemorating Eagleson’s dedication to not only his career, but to the youth of Nelson.

Eagleson says he’s humbled to receive the award from council and will continue to work hard.