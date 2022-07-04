- Advertisement -

You can now find out what a dive team discovered last year in its exploration of Kootenay Lake while filming an episode for the TV series Secrets of the Depths.

We won’t reveal any details except to say the episode is titled Wagons disparus, which means “missing wagons.”

The series is produced by PVP Media for Quebec’s Unis TV. The episode itself is mostly in French. An English translation is not yet available.

You can view the episode here: https://www.tv5unis.ca/videos/secrets-des-profondeurs/saisons/1/episodes/13.

It will also air tonight at 8 p.m. on Unis TV, which is available in many cable packages.