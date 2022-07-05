- Advertisement -

Teenagers from churches across western Canada are in Nelson this week to SERVE the community.

“The event is never in the same location twice, and we only go where we have a church in the area,” says Peter Anderson, coordinator of the SERVE Group. “We were contacted by the Nelson First Baptist Church, and we immediately jumped at the opportunity.”

Participants in the program work within their groups to accomplish tasks organized by the pastor at the local First Baptist Church.

“For the past few months, Pastor Sarah circulated documents around the city if people needed work done and that is how we got our to do list,” says Anderson.

“You can feel how everyone is ready to get started and work,” says Hayley Maranda from White Rock, who has been with the program since 2019. “It is rewarding to see the happy faces of the people we help in the community each day.”

“Anything and everything, we’re happy to do, so long as it is a project that a group of teenagers can do,” says Anderson.

The group has only had one day of activity after arriving in Nelson on July 3, but in that time, they have completed yard work and some mural painting.

SERVE is an annual event that brings together churches from across Western Canada to worship and serve a local community through demonstrating their love for Jesus with active community service.