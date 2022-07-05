- Advertisement -

RCMP say a 62-year-old Rossland man has died after kayaking in the Slocan River near Shoreacres.

Police say they responded to a report early Saturday evening that the man had become trapped under a log.

Fellow kayakers and bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association and BC Ambulance Service arrived.

The man was taken to hospital where he died the following day.

- Advertisement -

The man’s name has not been released. The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Last October, a 51-year-old Winlaw man drowned in the Kootenay River at Shoreacres.