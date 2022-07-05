- Advertisement -

Nelson Police say they responded to 60 calls over the long weekend.

Police were called to Lakeside Drive and Hall Street for a woman screaming. The “woman“ ended up being a man causing a disturbance who had several outstanding warrants. The man was arrested and is being held pending a court appearance.

Officers also responded to a call, that same night, at an ATM area at a local bank. A shirtless man was found to have outstanding warrants. He was arrested and released the following day after appearing before a Judge.

Police also issued four 90-day immediate driving prohibitions with 30-day vehicle impoundments to drivers in the city. Officers continued through the night dealing with open liquor and another driver who was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.